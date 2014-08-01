DVD Combo Pack — 'Talkin' Blues' Parts 1 and 2 — on Sale at Guitar World Online Store

The Talkin' Blues DVD Combo Pack is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for a special sale price — $24.95 (down from $29.98)!

Talkin' Blues DVD Part 1:

Precision string bending

Low-register phrasing for musical effect

How to use fills effectively

Chicken-pickin' phrases for a funky feel

How to bring your licks to life with accented notes

Jazz-blues techniques:extensions, alterations and substitutions

How to make licks groove with swinging eighth notes

Talkin' Blues DVD Part 2:

"Street Jazz" chord extensions and alterations

Soloing over chord substitutions

How to play like Blink Blake and Charlie Christian

How to match the solo to the song

"Dead thumb (or pick)" technique

Conversational phrasing

Sixth and ninth chords

The New Orleans sound

Your instructor: For more than 35 years, Wyatt has been active as a guitarist and educator specializing in American music. He is a prolific author of books, instructional videos and columns on subjects ranging from theory and ear training to beginning guitar methods and blues and "roots" styles. Since 1978, Keith has been an instructor at the world-famous Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, where he also serves as Director of Curriculum. Since 1996, he has been touring internationally and recording with LA's legendary Blasters.

