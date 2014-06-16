DVD: Learn Slide Guitar from Six Masters, Including Mick Taylor and Warren Haynes

The DVD Learn Slide Guitar with 6 Great Masters! offers six great lessons from the masters of slide guitar: Lee Roy Parnell, Arlen Roth, Warren Haynes, Mick Taylor, Greg Martin and Jay Geils.

Lesson 1: Arlen Roth on open E tuning, slide fundamentals, right and left hand damping

Lesson 2: Lee Roy Parnell demonstrates open E box patterns, acoustic slide technique and playing the blues.

Lesson 3: Ex-Rolling Stone Mick Taylor shows you standard turning slide, string damping, playing slide with a pick and more

Lesson 4 Jay Geils teaches standard tuning slide, vibrato and Muddy Waters style

Lesson 5: Greg Martin covers fingerpicking, standard tuning slide and Duane Allman style

Lesson 6: Allman Brothers guitarist Warren Haynes teaches lead slide licks, tone and open G tuning

51 minutes.

For more information or to order ($19.95), head to the Guitar World Online Store.