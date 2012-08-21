Everything You Need to Know to 'Make Your Electric Guitar Play Great'

From shopping for a first electric guitar to setting customized action, Dan Erlewine's How to Make Your Electric Guitar Play Great! Second Edition (Backbeat Books) is a do-it-yourself primer for owning and maintaining an electric guitar.

The 134-page softcover book explains the ins and outs of choosing the right guitar; cleaning, tools and basic maintenance; personalizing and improving on a “factory setup”; troubleshooting; basic guitar electronics; choosing and installing replacement pickups, pots, switches and capacitors; setups of the pros and much more.

This new edition is overhauled from top to bottom and re-organized to make it easy for the reader to make his electric guitar sound and play great. This edition also covers bass guitars.

It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $24.99.