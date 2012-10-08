Exclusive: Abiotic Premiere New Song, "Hegira"

It's Monday morning, which means you could either drink three cups of coffee just to remain coherent, or you could blast a brand new track from Miami-based technical death-metal band Abiotic.

For just such an occasion, we're bringing you the exclusive premiere of a track off the band's upcoming album, Symbiosis. Stream the instrumental "Hegira" — which features a guest appearance from John Vail of Wretched — via the SoundCloud player below.

"I work with an amazing group of musicians and I feel everyone brings something different to the table," said guitarist John Matos. "It helps us create a sound that's both fresh, but still very familiar and something almost anyone can relate to."

Symbiosis is out October 22 on Metal Blade Records. You can pre-order the album now at this location.