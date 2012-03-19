Exclusive: Arsis Premiere Pre-Production Demo of New Song, "Choking on Sand"

Less than two weeks ago, it was announced that Arsis guitarist Nick Cordle had been tapped to join Arch Enemy after the latest departure of Christopher Amott.

"I could not be happier that Nick landed the gig with Arch Enemy," said Arsis mainman James Malone. "He is by far the best musician I have ever collaborated with."

While Nick seems like a perfect fit to join Arch Enemy, let's not forget that Nick will still be kicking ass in Arsis, who are currently working on the follow-up to 2010's Starve for the Devil.

Not wanting to keep the fans waiting, though, the guys just sent over this pre-production demo of a brand new song, "Choking on Sand." Check it out below!

"I truly feel the new music is some of the best material we have ever written,” Malone added about the band's new music. “I know every band always says that when they are working on new music, but I do truly mean it."

The band's new album is tentatively set for a late 2012/early 2013 release.