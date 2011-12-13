Exclusive: The Dead Lay Waiting Premiere a New Song, “Decaying King”

Today, GuitarWorld.com has the exclusive premiere of "Decaying King," a new song by The Dead Lay Waiting, a five-piece band from Swindon, England.

"Decaying King" is off the band's upcoming album, Almost Heaven, which drops January 24.

The Dead Lay Waiting started making music together in 2007, and with their progressive, twin-guitar metal sound and fresh riffs, combined with an aggressive approach and catchy vocal lines, they earned a reputation as a standout band on the UK’s underground rock scene.

Late in 2007, TDLW recorded their first EP, Memories of a Massacre, followed by a self-titled EP in 2008. TDLW signed to Rising Records, releasing their debut album, We Rise, in 2010. The album also yielded a music video for "Obsession Of An Anxiety."

In 2009/10, the band spent some serious time on the road in the UK and Europe and performing at the Download festival both years. Earlier this year, TDLW were nominated for Kerrang's Best British Newcomer Band award and Metal Hammer's Best Underground Band award.

Check out the new song right here -- and be sure to check out the band on Facebook:

Dead Lay Waiting - "Decaying King" by GuitarWorld