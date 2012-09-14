Exclusive: Ensiferum Streaming New Album, 'Unsung Heroes'

Need some folk metal to get your weekend started right? We hear you loud and clear!

Today, we're excited to be bringing you the exclusive premiere of the new album from Finland's Ensiferum. Stream Unsung Heroes below via the SoundCloud widget.

The band's fifth full-length album, Unsung Heroes represents both an evolution and a refinement for the band, who have made the biggest-sounding record of their nearly twenty-year career. "Crushing metal combined with majestic and beautiful folk and orchestration parts make this album something really unique in the whole genre," says bassist Sammi Hink.

Unsung Heroes is out Tuesday, September 18 via Spinefarm.