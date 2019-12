New York's Flourishing are premiering their new song, "The Prospect of Rejection," exclusively at GuitarWorld.com. The track, which comes from the band's forthcoming new album, The Sum of All Fossils, can be streamed below.

The Sum of All Fossils will be released on August 2 via The Path Less Traveled Records.

You can check out more from Flourishing on their Facebook page.

Photo Credit: Randy Levine