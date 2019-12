Guitar World is pleased to bring you the exclusive premiere of Icon For Hire new music video for their track "Make A Move." You can check out the video below.

"Make A Move" comes from the band's debut album, Scripted, which is due out on August 23 through Tooth & Nail Records. The track is currently available on iTunes.

You can check out more from Icon For Hire at their Facebook page, follow them on Twitter and get more info from their record label, Tooth & Nail, here.