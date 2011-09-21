Exclusive: Krisiun Premiere New Song, "The Will To Potency"

Today, we're excited to bring you the premiere of a brand new track from Brazilian death metal band Krisiun, titled "The Will To Potency." You can check out the track below.

"The Will To Potency" is the opening song off the band's upcoming new album, The Great Execution, which is due out November 1 on Century Media Records.

The Great Execution marks the band's eighth studio album, and was produced by Andy Classen at Stage One Studio. The band used only analog gear during the recording of the album, hoping to avoid the over-compressed sound of many of today's albums.

