Exclusive: Lance Lopez Streaming New Album, 'Handmade Music'

Sometimes it's best to fight fire with fire, so why not cure those Monday blues with the fiery guitar work of Texas bluesman Lance Lopez? We've got Lance's new album, Handmade Music streaming below.

The follow-up to 2010's Salvation From Sundown, Handmade Music is another exploration into the roots of blues while pushing it into new sonic territories. Lopez conjures everyone from Mississippi Fred McDowell to Jimi Hendrix on Handmade Music, which is due out via MIG Music tomorrow, March 6.

