Exclusive Lesson Video: Gypsyhawk — "Hedgeking"

Check out this exclusive guitar-and-bass demonstration video for the powerful new Gypsyhawk track, "Hedgeking."

The song is the first single off Revelry & Resilience, the Pasadena-based band's new album, which will be released August 28 via Metal Blade.

In the video, each instrument is simultaneously visible as Andrew Packer and Erik "Ron Houser" Kluiber trade solos and Eric Harris rips through the song's bass line.

Gypsyhawk will celebrate the release of Revelry & Resilience with an in-store performance at Vacation Vinyl in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. August 24.

The band also will perform as part of the Mayhem Festival Cruise alongside Lamb of God, Anthrax, Machine Head, Hatebreed, Battlecross and more from December 7 to 10. For the complete cruise lineup and more info, visit mayhemcruise.com.

Check out Gypsyhawk at Metal Blade,Twitter and Facebook.