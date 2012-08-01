Exclusive Lesson Video: Upon This Dawning — "Of Human Action"

Here's an exclusive lesson video from Upon This Dawning, a metal sextet from Bresica, Italy.

The band have just been signed to Fearless Records, and the song in the lesson video, "Of Human Action," is from their just-recorded debut album.

The album, which was recorded in Greensboro, North Carolina, and produced by Drew Fulk, is set to be released this fall.

In the meantime, you can download "Of Human Action" for free right here.

"We're all super-stoked to be signed to Fearless Records, it's like a dream come true," said Matteo Botticini (vocals, guitar). "We can't wait for everyone to hear our new music!"

The band has shared stages with Asking Alexandria, blessthefall, Underoath and Dance Gavin Dance. For more about the band, follow them at their official website and on Facebook.