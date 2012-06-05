Exclusive: Mörglbl Streaming New Album, 'Brutal Romance'

French instrumental trio Mörglbl are release their fifth album, Brutal Romance, today via Free Electric Sound. If you're not familiar with their signature, bizarro blend of jazz and metal, you'll definitely want to check out the album below.

Guitarist Christophe Godin manages to take the best of fusion and jazz and inject it into power-chord heavy metal tunes, showing off his ability to channel players like Robert Fripp, Frank Zappa and Steve Vai at his weirdest. If you like what you hear, you can order the album now at this location.

Mörglbl are currently plotting a U.S. tour for this fall, so keep your eyes peeled for the latest tour dates.