Exclusive Premiere: Death — "Altering the Future" from 'Spiritual Healing' Remaster

Today, GuitarWorld.com brings you the exclusive premiere of "Altering the Future" from a newly remastered version of Death's 1990 album, Spiritual Healing.

The remastered album will be released November 20 in multiple formats by Relapse Records.

Death’s genre-defining Spiritual Healing album marked a new turn in the Death discography, one that ushered in cleaner production, a new level of musicianship and songwriting skills. Spiritual Healing set the standard for riffs, insane time changes and mainman Chuck Schuldiner’s masterful guitar solos.

The new remaster will be issued as a double CD in deluxe packaging featuring new liner notes from Death members James Murphy and Terry Butler, plus Schuldiner’s sister, Beth Schuldiner, and Michael Poulsen of Volbeat. Disc 1 features a new remaster of the original album. Disc 2 contains 16 previously unreleased rehearsal, outtakes and studio instrumentals.

There's also a limited-edition (2,000 machine-numbered copies) triple-CD digipak that's available exclusively from relapse.com. The third disc features a never-before-released live set recorded in 1990 featuring the Spiritual Healing lineup.

The deluxe iTunes version of the album features five additional previously unreleased and unearthed pre-Human rehearsal tracks not included on either version of the CD.

You can pre-order the album here and at iTunes.

Keep up with the latest Death news at the band's official Facebook page.