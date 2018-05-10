One of Chuck Schuldiner's B.C. Rich Stealths is Up for Sale

Chuck Schuldiner's B.C. Rich Stealth (Image credit: ebay.com)

One of the B.C. Rich Stealth guitars owned by Death guitarist Chuck Schuldiner is up for sale on ebay.

Since Schuldiner's death in 2001, the guitar had been in the possession of Schuldiner's nephew, Chris Schuldiner.

"This was mostly utilized as a backup when his primary black Stealth was out of commission, hence why there are few pictures of him playing it," Schuldiner wrote of the guitar in the listing. "At some point in his life Chuck decided to strip the paint. I considered restoring it but decided to leave it just way the Chuck left it. He was the last one to string this guitar and it hasn’t been touched since. It also comes with the hard case that Chuck toured with. Chuck Schuldiner was my Uncle and that is how I have possession of this, I provide personalized COA upon request."

As of right now, the top bid for the guitar is $8,100. At one point, the top bid was reportedly $6,666.66.

You can examine the listing for yourself right here.