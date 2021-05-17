B.C. Rich honors “musical innovator” Chuck Schuldiner with new Stealth signature model

B.C. Rich has announced the Chuck Schuldiner Stealth, a new electric guitar honoring the late Death guitarist.

A recreation of Schuldiner's single-pickup, neck-through Stealth guitar, the new model is available in USA- and Korean-made versions, and “proudly represents Chuck's legacy and [his] indelible mark on guitarists and the death metal genre”.

Announcing the new model on Facebook, B.C. Rich described Schuldiner as a “musical innovator”, noting how many music biographers refer to him as “the father of death metal”.

“Chuck played several B.C. Rich models throughout his groundbreaking and meaningful career,” the post reads. “In purposeful style, Chuck laid down many creative and ferocious riffs on his B.C. Rich [guitars] that launched him into metal icon status.”

Chuck Schuldiner founded Death in 1983, though the group was known as Mantas until 1984. Regarded as one of the first-ever death metal bands, Death released seven studio albums prior to Schuldiner's passing in 2001.

More recently, the band's catalog has received an extensive reissue campaign via Relapse Records. It includes the first-ever fully authorized Death tab book, which features both traditional notation and tablature for 21 of the band's classic songs.

The Chuck Schuldiner Stealth is available now for preorder, and will begin shipping in August 2021. For more information, head to B.C. Rich.