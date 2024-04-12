“It is in absolutely remarkable shape, exactly the way Chuck left it”: A custom shop B.C. Rich Stealth owned by Chuck Schuldiner has been put up for sale – and it's already passed the $20k mark

By Phil Weller
published

Schuldiner’s mid-late ‘90s custom shop guitar was used in the studio “from time to time” – and now it's up for auction on eBay

Schuck Schuldiner B.C. Rich Stealth
(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Steele)

Death metal fans can own a piece of history as the late Chuck Schuldiner’s green B.C Rich Stealth has been listed on eBay.

Schuldiner is synonymous with the Stealth’s pointy silhouette, and his name has been attached to a series of tribute models over the years, with the latest arriving in 2021. Now, however, fans can get a hold of the real deal.

