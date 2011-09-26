Exclusive Premiere: Listen to Molotov Solution's New Song, “The Blood of Tyrants”

Las Vegas deathcore act Molotov Solution are about to release their latest full-length CD, Insurrection, on October 25, 2011, via Blk Heart Group.

In anticipation of that release, we're pleased to present this exclusive first listen to "The Blood of Tyrants."

Enjoy.

Molotov Solution "The Blood of Tyrants" by GuitarWorld

More about Molotov Solution:

“An insurrection is basically the taking down of a top figure like a king. If there is a main message to the album, it’s that people should educate themselves and take control of the problems we have as a society rather than waiting on a government to do what’s right.” Robbie Pina, guitarist of Molotov Solution speaks on the inspiration behind their fourth full-length album Insurrection which was produced by Will Putney at The Machine Shop (Suicide Silence, Four Year Strong) in New Jersey. The album takes the band’s signature death metal foundation which is peppered by elements of hardcore and grind but marries it with a groove and swagger previous releases didn’t possess. Also in full display is technical guitar leads and parts that shred as well as deliver full body breakdowns.

This album is Molotov Solution’s first for the Blk Heart Group (No Bragging Rights, Destruction Of A Rose) and first since 2009’s Harbinger (on Metal Blade Records). Speaking on the difference from the last album Pina says “in the past I was the main songwriter of the band but with the addition of Jake (Durrett) on drums and Richie (Gomez) on guitar, those guys brought a lot of ideas to the table as well as sometimes whole songs to work with. Richie is very influenced by super lead tech metal like The Faceless so there’s that inspiration as well in his playing.”

Rounding out the group is Shane Slade (bass) and Nick Arthur (vocals). Arthur continues his signature lyrical assault and skeptical eye towards politics and society which has been a main mission of the band since it’s inception back in 2004. Forming in Las Vegas, NV Pina who was a founding member says “politics have always been a huge part of the band. We consider ourselves a socially conscious band that exists to educate the listener about world problems and to be on guard against the new world order, the loss of our freedom and the agenda to make one world currency.”

Catch the band on the Insurrection headlining tour with support from The Devastated and Fit For An Autopsy, dates and info at: Facebook.com/molotovsolutionofficial.