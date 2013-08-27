Exclusive Premiere: "London's Burning" from The Clash's First-Ever Recording Session at Beaconsfield Film School, 1976

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a previously unreleased version of "London's Burning" by the Clash.
The track, which is included on the band's new deluxe, career-spanning box set, Sound System, is from their first-ever recording session at Beaconsfield Film School in 1976 and was recorded by Julien Temple.
Sony Music Entertainment will release Sound System September 10.
The box set, which is housed in boombox packaging designed by Paul Simonon of the Clash, contains the band’s five studio albums, all remastered by the Clash; three discs with demos, non-album singles, rarities and B-sides; a DVD with previously unseen footage shot by Julien Temple and Don Letts, original promo videos and live footage; an "owner’s manual" booklet; reprints of the band’s original Armagideon Times fanzine and a new edition curated and designed by Simonon; plus dog tags, badges, stickers and an exclusive Clash poster.
On the same day, the Clash will release a new compilation, The Clash: Hits Back (available as 2-CD/3-LP/digital), and The Clash: 5 Album Studio Set, box sets that collect the band's original five studio albums on CD.
Sound System, which was conceived and compiled by the Clash, is available for pre-order at Amazon.com.
For more about the Clash and Sound System, visit theclash.com and the band's Facebook page.
Sound System box set contents:
1. The Clash
2. Give 'Em Enough Rope (1 CD)
3. London Calling (double album, 2 CDs)
4. Sandinista! (triple album, 3 CDs)
5. Combat Rock (1 CD)
Sound System Extra CDs tracklist:
Disc One
1. White Riot (Single version)
2. 1977 (B-side)
3. Listen (Capital Radio EP) / Interviews (Capital Radio EP)
4. Capital Radio (Capital Radio EP)
5. London’s Burning (Live B-side Remote Control)
6. Complete Control (Single version)
7. City Of The Dead (B-side)
8. Clash City Rockers (Original single version)
9. Jail Guitar Doors (B-side)
10. White Man In Hammersmith Palais (A-side)
11. The Prisoner (B-side)
12. 1-2 Crush On You (B-side Tommy Gun)
13. Time Is Tight (Black Market Clash)
14. Pressure Drop (B-side English Civil War)
15. I Fought The Law (Cost Of Living EP)
16. Groovy Times (Cost Of Living EP)
17. Gates Of The West (Cost Of Living EP)
18. Capital Radio (Cost Of Living EP)
19. Armagideon Time
20. Bankrobber (A-side)
21. Rockers Galore On A UK Tour (B-side)
.
Disc Two
1. Magnificent Dance (12”) 5:36 (available on Singles box set)
2. Midnight To Stevens (Outtake)
3. Radio One (B-side Hitsville UK)
4. Stop The World (B-side The Call Up)
5. The Cool Out (US 12” B-side of The Call Up)
6. This Is Radio Clash (A-side)
7. This Is Radio Clash (B-side 7” – different lyrics)
8. First Night Back In London (B-side Know Your Rights)
9. Rock The Casbah (Bob Clearmountain 12” mix) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
10. Long Time Jerk (B-side Rock The Casbah)
11. The Beautiful People Are Ugly Too (Outtake) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
12. Idle In Kangaroo Court (Outtake listed as Kill Time) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
13. Ghetto Defendant (Extended version - unedited) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
14. Cool Confusion (B-side Should I Stay Or Should I Go 7”)
15. Sean Flynn (Extended ‘Marcus Music’ version) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
16. Straight To Hell (Extended unedited version from Clash On Broadway) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Disc Three
Extracts from The Clash’s first ever recording session at Beaconsfield Film School 1976. Recorded by Julien Temple
1. I’m So Bored With The USA
2. London’s Burning – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
3. White Riot
4. 1977 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Polydor Demos - The Clash’s second recording session November 1976
Produced by Guy Stevens
5. Janie Jones
6. Career Opportunities
7. London’s Burning – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
8. 1977 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
9. White Riot – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Live at The Lyceum, London 28th December 1978
10. City Of The Dead
11. Jail Guitar Doors – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
12. English Civil War
13. Stay Free – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
14. Cheapstakes – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
15. I Fought The Law
Bonus DVD
Julien Temple Archive - 6:20
White Riot Interview - 7:10
Promo and interviews with Tony Parsons
1977 1:87
White Riot 1:48
London’s Burning 2:05
- Sussex University 1977
- I’m So Bored With The USA 2:14 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
- Hate & War 1:94 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
- Career Opportunities 1:42 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
- Remote Control 2:73 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Don Letts Super 8 Medley 11:40
White Riot 1:52
Janie Jones 1:73
City of the Dead 2:04
Clash City Rockers 2:15
White Man in Hammersmith Palais 2:53
1977 1:41
Clash On Broadway - 19:50
London Calling
This Is Radio Clash
The Magnificent Seven
Guns Of Brixton
Safe European Home
Promo Videos
Tommy Gun 3:00
London Calling 3:20
Bankrobber 4:00
Clampdown (Live) 5:00
Train In Vain (Live) 2:10
The Call Up 3:10
Rock The Casbah 3:20
Should I Stay Or Should I Go (Live at Shea Stadium) 2:50
Career Opportunities (Live at Shea Stadium) 3:00
Top photo: Adrian Boot