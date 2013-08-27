Exclusive Premiere: "London's Burning" from The Clash's First-Ever Recording Session at Beaconsfield Film School, 1976

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a previously unreleased version of "London's Burning" by the Clash.

The track, which is included on the band's new deluxe, career-spanning box set, Sound System, is from their first-ever recording session at Beaconsfield Film School in 1976 and was recorded by Julien Temple.

Sony Music Entertainment will release Sound System September 10.

The box set, which is housed in boombox packaging designed by Paul Simonon of the Clash, contains the band’s five studio albums, all remastered by the Clash; three discs with demos, non-album singles, rarities and B-sides; a DVD with previously unseen footage shot by Julien Temple and Don Letts, original promo videos and live footage; an "owner’s manual" booklet; reprints of the band’s original Armagideon Times fanzine and a new edition curated and designed by Simonon; plus dog tags, badges, stickers and an exclusive Clash poster.

On the same day, the Clash will release a new compilation, The Clash: Hits Back (available as 2-CD/3-LP/digital), and The Clash: 5 Album Studio Set, box sets that collect the band's original five studio albums on CD.

Sound System, which was conceived and compiled by the Clash, is available for pre-order at Amazon.com.

For more about the Clash and Sound System, visit theclash.com and the band's Facebook page.

Sound System box set contents:

1. The Clash

2. Give 'Em Enough Rope (1 CD)

3. London Calling (double album, 2 CDs)

4. Sandinista! (triple album, 3 CDs)

5. Combat Rock (1 CD)

Sound System Extra CDs tracklist:

Disc One

1. White Riot (Single version)

2. 1977 (B-side)

3. Listen (Capital Radio EP) / Interviews (Capital Radio EP)

4. Capital Radio (Capital Radio EP)

5. London’s Burning (Live B-side Remote Control)

6. Complete Control (Single version)

7. City Of The Dead (B-side)

8. Clash City Rockers (Original single version)

9. Jail Guitar Doors (B-side)

10. White Man In Hammersmith Palais (A-side)

11. The Prisoner (B-side)

12. 1-2 Crush On You (B-side Tommy Gun)

13. Time Is Tight (Black Market Clash)

14. Pressure Drop (B-side English Civil War)

15. I Fought The Law (Cost Of Living EP)

16. Groovy Times (Cost Of Living EP)

17. Gates Of The West (Cost Of Living EP)

18. Capital Radio (Cost Of Living EP)

19. Armagideon Time

20. Bankrobber (A-side)

21. Rockers Galore On A UK Tour (B-side)

.

Disc Two

1. Magnificent Dance (12”) 5:36 (available on Singles box set)

2. Midnight To Stevens (Outtake)

3. Radio One (B-side Hitsville UK)

4. Stop The World (B-side The Call Up)

5. The Cool Out (US 12” B-side of The Call Up)

6. This Is Radio Clash (A-side)

7. This Is Radio Clash (B-side 7” – different lyrics)

8. First Night Back In London (B-side Know Your Rights)

9. Rock The Casbah (Bob Clearmountain 12” mix) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

10. Long Time Jerk (B-side Rock The Casbah)

11. The Beautiful People Are Ugly Too (Outtake) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

12. Idle In Kangaroo Court (Outtake listed as Kill Time) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

13. Ghetto Defendant (Extended version - unedited) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

14. Cool Confusion (B-side Should I Stay Or Should I Go 7”)

15. Sean Flynn (Extended ‘Marcus Music’ version) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

16. Straight To Hell (Extended unedited version from Clash On Broadway) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Disc Three

Extracts from The Clash’s first ever recording session at Beaconsfield Film School 1976. Recorded by Julien Temple

1. I’m So Bored With The USA

2. London’s Burning – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

3. White Riot

4. 1977 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Polydor Demos - The Clash’s second recording session November 1976

Produced by Guy Stevens

5. Janie Jones

6. Career Opportunities

7. London’s Burning – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

8. 1977 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

9. White Riot – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Live at The Lyceum, London 28th December 1978

10. City Of The Dead

11. Jail Guitar Doors – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

12. English Civil War

13. Stay Free – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

14. Cheapstakes – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

15. I Fought The Law

Bonus DVD

Julien Temple Archive - 6:20

White Riot Interview - 7:10

Promo and interviews with Tony Parsons

1977 1:87

White Riot 1:48

London’s Burning 2:05

Sussex University 1977

I’m So Bored With The USA 2:14 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Hate & War 1:94 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Career Opportunities 1:42 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Remote Control 2:73 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Don Letts Super 8 Medley 11:40

White Riot 1:52

Janie Jones 1:73

City of the Dead 2:04

Clash City Rockers 2:15

White Man in Hammersmith Palais 2:53

1977 1:41

Clash On Broadway - 19:50

London Calling

This Is Radio Clash

The Magnificent Seven

Guns Of Brixton

Safe European Home

Promo Videos

Tommy Gun 3:00

London Calling 3:20

Bankrobber 4:00

Clampdown (Live) 5:00

Train In Vain (Live) 2:10

The Call Up 3:10

Rock The Casbah 3:20

Should I Stay Or Should I Go (Live at Shea Stadium) 2:50

Career Opportunities (Live at Shea Stadium) 3:00

Top photo: Adrian Boot