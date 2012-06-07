Exclusive Premiere: Versus The World — "Mason Grace"

Here's the exclusive premiere of "Mason Grace," a new song by Santa Barbara-based rockers Versus The World.

The track is off their upcoming album, Drink. Sing. Live. Love., which will be released July 31. The album is available now for pre-order at Interpunk.com.

Versus The World have also announced several new tour dates, which you can check out below the SoundCloud player near the bottom of this story.

The band -- Mike Davenport (The Ataris), Chris Flippin (Lagwagon), Donald Spence and Bryan Charleson (Crooks and Liars) -- have more than a decade of experience in some of punk rock's most revered bands.

They released their self-titled album in 2005 on Kung Fu Records and spent the next several years touring in support with bands like Suicide Machines, Bouncing Souls, The Lawrence Arms, Social Distortion, No Use For A Name, The Vandals, I Am The Avalanche and the Vans Warped Tour.

Versus The World's sophomore album, Drink. Sing. Live. Love., was produced by Thom Flowers (The Ataris) and recorded at Playback Recording and Orange Whip studios in Santa Barbara. It was mixed by Ian MacGregor (All American Rejects, Katy Perry) and mastered by Jason Livermore at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins.

Follow Versus The World at their official website and Facebook page.

Versus The World Tour Dates: