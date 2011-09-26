Exclusive Premiere: Warbringer Streaming New Album, 'Worlds Torn Asunder'

There's no better way to shake a case of the Mondays than giving your ears a good thrash-metal pounding. That's why we're particularly excited today to bring you the premiere of the new album from Warbringer, Worlds Torn Asunder, which you can now stream below.

Worlds Torn Asunder is set for release tomorrow, September 27, via Century Media Records. You can order the album right now at this location.

While you're listening to the album, be sure to head over to Facebook and "like" the band, and check out their official website.