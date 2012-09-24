Exclusive: Revocation Premiere New Song, "Bound By Desire"

Continuing to support the metal scene in awesome and exciting new ways, the folks at Scion AV will be releasing a free EP from Boston-based thrashers Revocation tomorrow. And thanks to them, we're bringing you the very first taste of the Teratogenesis EP in the form of "Bound By Desire," a technically minded behemoth of a death/thrash tune that you can stream below.

Teratogenesis is the band's first studio effort to feature new bassist Brett Bamberger, who has been out on the road with the guys for a few months now. Bamberger replaces former bassist and founding member Anthony Buda, who parted ways with the band on good terms earlier this year.

"As some of you have already noticed Anthony has parted ways with the band," said guitarist/frontman Dave Davidson in an official statement. "The split was amicable and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. We have recently enlisted the services of Brett Bamberger and we are incredibly stoked to have him on board as an official member. Come see us live and buy him a beer."

You'll be able to grab a free download of the Teratogenesis EP tomorrow from ScionAV at this location. If you're still into physical releases, you'll have to catch Revocation on tour this fall with A Life Once Lost and KEN mode to pick up a CD or vinyl copy.

