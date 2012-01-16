Exclusive: Stream 'A Decade and a Half' of Evergrey

2012 not only marks the end of the long cycle of the Mayan calendar, but also 15 years since the formation of Sweden's Evergrey.

The progressive metal band are celebrating 15 years of metal with a brand new two-disc set, aptly titled A Decade and a Half, and we've got the exclusive stream of all 24 tracks below.

The compilation takes tracks from all eight of the band's studio albums, as well as select live cuts and a couple of previously unreleased live unplugged performances, making this a must-have for die-hard fans as well as a great introduction for new ones.

A Decade and a Half is out Tuesday, January 17, on SPV/Steamhammer.