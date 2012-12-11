Exclusive: Terrible Things Premiere "Innocent" Video from Nervous Energies Session

Here's the exclusive premiere of a new video by Terrible Things. The video — "Innocent" — is part of Terrible Things' Nervous Energies session.

The entire Nervous Energies session will go live on December 18, and you can watch it here when it does.

Terrible Things' Pre-Transmission EP was independently released today and is available at the band's official website.

From the band: "We’re so proud of our new EP, Pre-Transmission. ... If you’re digging the new tunes, order Pre-Transmission from the Terrible Things webstore on limited-edition etched 180-gram vinyl, CD or digital formats. The vinyl will be available in select indie retail stores Tuesday, December 11."

Photo: Ryan Russell