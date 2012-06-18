Exclusive Video: Devin Townsend Project Perform "Ghost" from 'By A Thread: Live in London'

Today, one of metal's most prolific and eccentric musicians, Devin Townsend, is releasing a brand-new DVD box-set, By A Thread - Live in London 2011. The four-DVD set features footage from each of Townsend's sold-out concerts in London during which all four Devin Townsend Project albums were played in their entirety.

If you've never seen DTP live, you're missing out, but as a consolation we've got the exclusive premiere of Townsend and Co. performing the title track to Ghost from By A Thread. Watch it below.

You can order By A Thread - Live in London 2011 — which contains four DVDs and five CDs — right here.