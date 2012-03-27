Exclusive Video: Mikael Akerfeldt and Steven Wilson Talk Storm Corrosion

It's been a prog metal fan's dream album-in-the-making for a long time, but we're now just a month and change away from the release of Storm Corrosion, the eponymous debut album from the new project from Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt and Porcupine Tree's Steven Wilson.

In the below video, Mikael Akerfeldt talks at-length about the chances he took with the new Opeth album, Heritage, and how that translates to Storm Corrosion, an album that takes even more chances, and will likely leave many metal fans scratching their heads.

"The funny thing is that the music we're making together is actually nothing like either of us made before," Steven Wilson said back in 2011. "Because I think we both had this idea of this kind of music that we knew we couldn't get our bands to play, but that we both kind of understood where we were coming from. 'Cause we have this kind of passion [for] very experimental, obscure records, almost orchestral in their scope. And we wanted to make a record like that for a long time."

Storm Corrosion is out May 8 via Roadrunner Records. You can pre-order the album right now here.