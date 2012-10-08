Exclusive Video: Watch Brendon Small Record Guitars for Dethklok's 'Dethalbum III'

With just over a week to go until the much-anticipated release of Dethalbum III, we're bringing you a special behind-the-scenes look at the making of the latest offering from Dethklok.
In the clip below, you'll see the painstaking process of recording rhythm guitars undertaken by guitarist and Metalocalpyse mastermind Brendon Small.
Dethalbum III is out October 16 via Williams Street Records. There also will be a deluxe CD/DVD edition featuring music videos plus a 32-minute documentary on the making of the album.
Season 4 of Metalocalypse will be available on DVD October 30.
Dethklok, Machine Head, Black Dahlia Murder and All That Remains Tour Dates
- 10/30/2012 Norfolk, VA @ Norva
- 10/31/2012 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
- 11/2/2012 Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
- 11/3/2012 New York, NY @ Roseland Ballroom
- 11/4/2012 Worcester, MA @ Palladium
- 11/5/2012 Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
- 11/7/2012 Toronto, ON @ Sound Academy
- 11/8/2012 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
- 11/9/2012 Columbus, OH @ LC Pavilion
- 11/10/2012 Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
- 11/11/2012 Grand Rapids, MI @Orbit Room
- 11/13/2012 Fargo, ND @ The Venue
- 11/14/2012 Minneapolis, MN @ Myth
- 11/15/2012 Milwaukee, WI @ Rave
- 11/16/2012 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
- 11/17/2012 Kansas City, MO @ Midland
- 11/18/2012 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
- 11/20/2012 Denver, CO @ Fillmore
- 11/21/2012 Salt Lake City, UT @ Great Salt Air
- 11/23/2012 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
- 11/24/2012 Portland, OR @ Roseland
- 11/26/2012 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
- 11/27/2012 Hollywood, CA @ Palladium
- 11/28/2012 Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
- 11/30/2012 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
- 12/1/2012 Austin, TX @ Stubbs
- 12/2/2012 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
- 12/4/2012 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
- 12/6/2012 Chattanooga, TN @ Track 29
- 12/7/2012 Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
- 12/8/2012 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle