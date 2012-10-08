Exclusive Video: Watch Brendon Small Record Guitars for Dethklok's 'Dethalbum III'

With just over a week to go until the much-anticipated release of Dethalbum III, we're bringing you a special behind-the-scenes look at the making of the latest offering from Dethklok.

In the clip below, you'll see the painstaking process of recording rhythm guitars undertaken by guitarist and Metalocalpyse mastermind Brendon Small.

Dethalbum III is out October 16 via Williams Street Records. There also will be a deluxe CD/DVD edition featuring music videos plus a 32-minute documentary on the making of the album.

Season 4 of Metalocalypse will be available on DVD October 30.

Dethklok, Machine Head, Black Dahlia Murder and All That Remains Tour Dates