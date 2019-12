Paul Reed Smith addressing the crowd at Experience PRS 2010

Check out the following video we shot at Experience PRS 2010, the annual two-day Paul Reed Smith open house where fans and players had the chance to tour the factory in Stevensville, Maryland, talk to employees and get a sneak peak at the 2011 line of PRS instruments. Fans were also treated to performances by such six-string stars as Orianthi and David Grissom.

Watch what founder Paul Reed Smith had to say about this year's event below.