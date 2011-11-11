Fearless Friends Tour Kicks Off, Featuring blessthefall and Motionless In White

The 2011 Fearless Friends Tour, hosted by Fearless Records, kicked off Wednesday, November 9.

The 2011 lineup includes headliners blessthefall, plus The Word Alive, Motionless in White, Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! and Tonight Alive.

The tour, which is sponsored by Tilly’s, Converse, Peter Says Denim, MerchNow, Good Fight Entertainment and Whooznxt, will continue through December 16, hosting contests at selected stops. In fact, check out this new contest with Motionless In White.

The 2011 tour features two overseas artists, including Australia's Tonight Alive, a female-fronted storm of pop-punk punches. Check out Consider This, which was released November 8, and their cover of Mumford & Sons’ “Little Lion Man” from Fearless Records’ Punk Goes Pop 4, which will be released November 21.

Pop-hardcore sensation Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! are from Paris, France. They pack a ton of chugging power and double-bass crescendos while romancing fun and catchy harmonies. Their recent full-length album, Something For Nothing (Fearless Records), offers a taste of what can be expected at their shows. Their cover of Ke$ha’s “We R Who We R” is also available on Punk Goes Pop 4, along with tracks by Tonight Alive, Go Radio, The Ready Set and more.

Motionless in White never cease to shock fans with their haunting performances, always leaving audiences with something to remember. Today, November 11, they premiered their second music video off their album, Creatures, which was released October 12, 2010.

Check out the video for “Immaculate Misconception” (and be sure to enter their contest -- see the link above):

The Word Alive's 2011 album, Deceiver, has been praised for its fluid blend of wailing melodic vocals, gritty and shrill guitar phrases, R&B synth breakdowns and tumultuous drumming. Crowd favorites such as “2012” will be sure to torch the stage -- figuratively, of course! Listed as the second-to-last band on the Fearless Friends Tour lineup, The Word Alive is worth sticking around for. For more info, visit TWA on Facebook.

One of the most anticipated bands on the Fearless Friends bill, blessthefall, will headline this year’s tour. After the early October release of their third full-length album, Awakening, blessthefall are ready to unleash their fury on stage. The video for “Bottomfeeder,” which consists of a variety of in-the-studio footage, is a powerful teaser for the new album. Produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette, Awakening is the much-hailed follow-up to 2009's Witness.

Stay tuned for follow-up interviews with each band as they speak about life on the road, fan stories and living as one happy Fearless family. Check out the Fearless Friends Tour site for more information regarding tour dates, tickets, contests, news and more.

The 2011 Fearless Friends Tour

Nov 11 – San Diego, CA @ Soma (Main Room) (Donations going to Feeding America San Diego)

Nov 12 – Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse

Nov 13 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Nov 14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

Nov 15 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Nov 16 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Nov 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Club Sound

Nov 19 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre (Donations going to Food Bank of the Rockies)

Nov 20 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre

Nov 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Station Four

Nov 22 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Nov 23 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

Nov 24 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Nov 25 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

Nov 26 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre (Donations going to Food Bank for New York City)

Nov 27 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs

Nov 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

Nov 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Peabodys

Dec 01 – Towson, MD @ Recher Theatre

Dec 02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Dec 03 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

Dec 04 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southerland

Dec 05 – Orlando, FL @ Club Firestone

Dec 06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

Dec 08 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Dec 09 – Nashville, TN @ Rocketown

Dec 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s

Dec 11 – Tulsa, OK @ The Marquee

Dec 12 – Dallas, TX @ The Door

Dec 13 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Dec 14 – San Antonio, TX @ White Rabbit

Dec 15 – El Paso, TX @ Open Gate Church

Dec 16 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre (Donations going to Tempe Community Action Agency)

For more information about The Fearless Friends Tour, and to buy tickets, visit FearlessFriendsTour.com.