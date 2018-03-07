Enter for Your Chance to Win an Epiphone Sheraton-II PRO

Throughout March 2018, Epiphone is offering players a chance to win a new Epiphone Sheraton-II PRO in wine red including a hard case. A winner from the US, Canada, and the UK/EU will be chosen on April 2, 2018.

The Epiphone Sheraton-II PRO honors Epiphone's most influential "thin-line" semi-hollowbody electric archtop in a beautiful wine red finish. Featuring Epiphone’s critically acclaimed ProBucker pickups with coil-splitting, a LockTone Tune-o-matic bridge and Stopbar tailpiece, Grover Rotomatic machine heads, and a Graphtech NuBone XL nut.

Visit the Sheraton-II PRO Giveaway page throughout March 2018 to register for your chance to win.

In addition, Epiphone is offering fans a free Shadow Sonic Soundhole Tuner with the purchase of select Epiphone acoustic guitars. Buy one of the following Epiphone acoustic guitars from any participating Authorized Epiphone Retailer during the month of March 2018 to take advantage of this giveaway.

Qualifying models include:

AJ-100CE

DR-212

AJ-220S

Hummingbird

Hummingbird PRO

Dove

Dove PRO

EL-00

EL-00 PRO

AJ-220SCE

PR-5E

EJ-200SCE

Insp. By Texan

Insp. By Texan Lefty

Insp. By Caballero

Dave Navarro "Jane"

Masterbilt DR-500MCE

Masterbilt EF-500RCCE

Masterbilt AJ-45ME

Masterbilt AJ-500RCE

FT-350SCE

Customers in the following countries are eligible: United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Greece, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia and Japan.

Visit Epiphone’s March 2018 Consumer Promotions page for details.

