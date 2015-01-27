February 2015 Guitar World: The Ultimate Dimebag Darrell Tribute Issue

The all-new February 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now!

The new issue is the ultimate tribute to Dimebag Darrell, 10 years after his death. We take a look at his incredible guitar collection, fan art and ink.

This comes with an exclusive, previously unreleased Dimebag demo called "Whiskey Road" on a 7-inch Flexi-Disc. This 2001 recording features Dimebag playing all instruments. This is a Guitar World exclusive item!

Next, we celebrate the heaviest of the heavy with Pantera's 25 greatest songs from "Revolution Is My Name" to "This Love."

Pantera producer Terry Date recalls on Dimebag Darrell's laser-like perfectionism, side-splitting hijinx and how he set the bar higher than most.

Finally, in his new autobiography, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian recalls how he nearly drank himself to death with the help from the master of excess himself.

Six Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass:

Dimebag Darrell - "Whiskey Road"

Black Label Society - "In This River"

Metallica - "Motorbreath"

Deep Purple - "Smoke on the Water"

Judas Priest - "Rapid Fire"

