“I was very appreciative to be there. But when he transitioned to Let’s Dance, I wasn’t called back. I eventually squared with it, but it was painful”: George Murray on his bittersweet ride with David Bowie

By Andrew Daly
( Bass Player )
published

The D.A.M. Trio bassist performed on a run of classic Bowie albums including Station to Station, Low and “Heroes”. He recalls nearly missing the call-up to catch a bus, meeting his replacement Carmine Rojas in an elevator (and what he nearly said), and the studio sessions that made music history

George Murray and David Bowie
(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Bowie’s music was decidedly mercurial, with hits that embraced glam, pop and classic rock. Within those pockets of chart-topping ecstasy lay moments of hyper-fluid experimentation, which could surprise even the staunchest Bowie supporter.

Such shifting music required the shifting of musicians, too; and one of those was George Murray, who held down the low end from 1976 to 1980. Alongside Carlos Alomar (guitars) and Dennis David (drums), Murray formed The D.A.M. Trio, who helped Bowie deliver some of his most challenging albums: Station to Station (1976), Low and “Heroes” (1977), Lodger (1979) and Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (1980).  

