“I played poker with Freddie King during one of the tours he did with Eric Clapton. I lost half my tour money!” Session legend George Terry on eating Whoppers with Diana Ross and high times as Eric Clapton’s go-to ’70s six-string lieutenant

George Terry looks back on a decade of hits with the Bee Gees, Barbra Streisand, ABBA, and Diana Ross, and his adventures and misadventures with Slowhand

George Terry lays down a track at the Record Plant, playing a cream Fender Stratocaster.
(Image credit: Courtesy of George Terry)

Islands in the Stream, Voulez-Vous, Guilty, Lay Down Sally. What do these classic hits have in common? They all feature the tasteful guitar playing of George Terry.

Like an East Coast brother of L.A. cats Larry Carlton, Steve Lukather and Dean Parks, “Miami George” had genre-spanning chops, imagination and flair that allowed him to move easily from session to session.

