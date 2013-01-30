Get January Issue of Revolver Plus Asking Alexandria's Digital EP for Regular Magazine Price

Now, through a deal at the Guitar World/Revolver Online Store, you can get the January 2013 issue of Revolver magazine, plus a digital EP by Asking Alexandria for the price of the magazine!
In the issue, you'll meet the hardest-partying band on the planet, Asking Alexandria. Heavy music's new "Terror Twins," Danny Worsnop and Ben Bruce, seek and destroy.
Also featured:
Rebel Meets Rebel: Chris Motionless Interviews Dee Snider ; the Motionless in White and Twisted Sister vocalists share a devil's night together!
Going Postal: Robb Flynn: The Machine Head frontman loses his mind answering your letters.
The 20 Best Albums of 2012! What's Number 1?
... and much more!
Asking Alexandria's Under the Influence digital EP:
Under the Influence: A Tribute to the Legends of Hard Rock includes four never-before-released cover songs:
- "Separate Ways" by Journey
- "Kickstart My Heart" by Motley Crue
- "Here I Go Again" by White Snake
- "Hysteria" by Def Leppard
... plus, Asking Alexandria's newest single, "Run Free."
The new issue and digital EP are available now for only $9.99!