Get January Issue of Revolver Plus Asking Alexandria's Digital EP for Regular Magazine Price

Now, through a deal at the Guitar World/Revolver Online Store, you can get the January 2013 issue of Revolver magazine, plus a digital EP by Asking Alexandria for the price of the magazine!

In the issue, you'll meet the hardest-partying band on the planet, Asking Alexandria. Heavy music's new "Terror Twins," Danny Worsnop and Ben Bruce, seek and destroy.

Also featured:

Rebel Meets Rebel: Chris Motionless Interviews Dee Snider ; the Motionless in White and Twisted Sister vocalists share a devil's night together!

Going Postal: Robb Flynn: The Machine Head frontman loses his mind answering your letters.

The 20 Best Albums of 2012! What's Number 1?

... and much more!

Asking Alexandria's Under the Influence digital EP:

Under the Influence: A Tribute to the Legends of Hard Rock includes four never-before-released cover songs:

"Separate Ways" by Journey

"Kickstart My Heart" by Motley Crue

"Here I Go Again" by White Snake

"Hysteria" by Def Leppard

... plus, Asking Alexandria's newest single, "Run Free."

The new issue and digital EP are available now for only $9.99!