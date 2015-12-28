Get the Story Behind Every Led Zeppelin Song

The new book, The Stories Behind Every Led Zeppelin Song, is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

Led Zeppelin's hard-driving mix of blues-rock and funk electrified generations of fans, providing them with an unforgettable, monumental musical experience. Superbly illustrated, this 194-page book delves into the true-life tales and people that inspired one of the greatest bands of all time.

What were the "Houses of the Holy”? Where was the “Stairway to Heaven”? This in-depth look reveals the roots and origins of the songs on all eight of the band's celebrated studio albums, together with all the stories behind material released after Zeppelin's breakup in 1980.

The book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $14.95.