Guitar World Lessons App Now Available on iTunes App Store

Guitar World Lessons is a new app that provides hundreds of video guitar lessons across several genres of music.

The Guitar World Lessons app is free to download at the iTunes App Store, and there are more than 20 free individual lessons available within the app!

Guitar World, the world’s best-selling guitar magazine, created the app to expand on the success of its instructional electric guitar, acoustic guitar and bass guitar DVDs, such as Guitar World contributor Andy Aledort’s Rock Guitar 101.

“Creating a platform for digital delivery of our lessons now allows our audience to download and play in real time and makes us available to a new audience of guitar players,” says Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski.

New users to the Guitar World brand will be pleased with the expansive lesson catalog of genres, including blues, metal, rock, jazz, acoustic, shred and more. The search function allows the user to find lessons and products by artists, song, genre or instructor. Get soloing tips from John Petrucci in Lead Guitar Bootcamp or learn to play like Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Stevie Ray Vaughan and more with instructional lesson products in the style of your favorite artists!

Guitar World Lessons will double its lesson catalog this year, starting with Mastering Arpeggios, which is now live in the app! Download the app and sign up for alerts to be notified when more lessons launch. Never has it been easier to demo lessons before making a purchase, get instant access, and learn guitar anytime!

With Guitar World Lessons, guitar players now have the tools at their fingertips to take their skills to the next level. So stop waiting, and start playing today! Download Guitar World Lessons now on iTunes or visit us at guitarworldlessons.com!

