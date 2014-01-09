Trending

Guitar World Magazine Covers Gallery: Every Issue from 2001 to 2007

By

When one thinks of 2001, several cultural references spring to mind.

It was the first official year of the new millennium. A new U.S. President assumed office. And then there's the unavoidable image of HAL 9000 from Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, the red eye glowing and speaking in that creepy monotonic voice: "I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that."

But for all 2001's cultural quirks and musings, it is impossible not to recall what was — for those of us who weren't witness to World War II or John F. Kennedy's assassination — the most horrifying moment in the country's collective conscience: 9/11. Such a moment holds a unique place in every individual's heart and mind.

And then there were the concerts that followed in the wake. America: A Tribute to Heroes and the Concert for New York City saw a varied stable of artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, the Who and David Bowie, come together to lend some unity and celebration of life in a time of chaos and fear. It was a testament to just how important music is to the contentment of life, not just for the United States, but the entire world.

Of course, the photo gallery below doesn't stop at 2001. It continues through 2007, displaying a full seven years' worth of covers. We hope you enjoy this trip through GW's history. If you're in the mood for more, be sure to check out our photo gallery of every Guitar World magazine cover from 1980 to 1986, from 1987 to 1993 and from 1994 to 2000.

NOTE: Remember, you can click on each photo to take a closer look.

Image 1 of 88

Image 2 of 88

Image 3 of 88

Image 4 of 88

Image 5 of 88

Image 6 of 88

Image 7 of 88

Image 8 of 88

Image 9 of 88

Image 10 of 88

Image 11 of 88

Image 12 of 88

Image 13 of 88

Image 14 of 88

Image 15 of 88

Image 16 of 88

Image 17 of 88

Image 18 of 88

Image 19 of 88

Image 20 of 88

Image 21 of 88

Image 22 of 88

Image 23 of 88

Image 24 of 88

Image 25 of 88

Image 26 of 88

Image 27 of 88

Image 28 of 88

Image 29 of 88

Image 30 of 88

Image 31 of 88

Image 32 of 88

Image 33 of 88

Image 34 of 88

Image 35 of 88

Image 36 of 88

Image 37 of 88

Image 38 of 88

Image 39 of 88

Image 40 of 88

Image 41 of 88

Image 42 of 88

Image 43 of 88

Image 44 of 88

Image 45 of 88

Image 46 of 88

Image 47 of 88

Image 48 of 88

Image 49 of 88

Image 50 of 88

Image 51 of 88

Image 52 of 88

Image 53 of 88

Image 54 of 88

Image 55 of 88

Image 56 of 88

Image 57 of 88

Image 58 of 88

Image 59 of 88

Image 60 of 88

Image 61 of 88

Image 62 of 88

Image 63 of 88

Image 64 of 88

Image 65 of 88

Image 66 of 88

Image 67 of 88

Image 68 of 88

Image 69 of 88

Image 70 of 88

Image 71 of 88

Image 72 of 88

Image 73 of 88

Image 74 of 88

Image 75 of 88

Image 76 of 88

Image 77 of 88

Image 78 of 88

Image 79 of 88

Image 80 of 88

Image 81 of 88

Image 82 of 88

Image 83 of 88

Image 84 of 88

Image 85 of 88

Image 86 of 88

Image 87 of 88

Image 88 of 88