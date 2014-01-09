Guitar World Magazine Covers Gallery: Every Issue from 2001 to 2007

When one thinks of 2001, several cultural references spring to mind.

It was the first official year of the new millennium. A new U.S. President assumed office. And then there's the unavoidable image of HAL 9000 from Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, the red eye glowing and speaking in that creepy monotonic voice: "I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that."

But for all 2001's cultural quirks and musings, it is impossible not to recall what was — for those of us who weren't witness to World War II or John F. Kennedy's assassination — the most horrifying moment in the country's collective conscience: 9/11. Such a moment holds a unique place in every individual's heart and mind.

And then there were the concerts that followed in the wake. America: A Tribute to Heroes and the Concert for New York City saw a varied stable of artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, the Who and David Bowie, come together to lend some unity and celebration of life in a time of chaos and fear. It was a testament to just how important music is to the contentment of life, not just for the United States, but the entire world.

Of course, the photo gallery below doesn't stop at 2001. It continues through 2007, displaying a full seven years' worth of covers. We hope you enjoy this trip through GW's history. If you're in the mood for more, be sure to check out our photo gallery of every Guitar World magazine cover from 1980 to 1986, from 1987 to 1993 and from 1994 to 2000.

NOTE: Remember, you can click on each photo to take a closer look.