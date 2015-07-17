Guitar World Recommends: MXR Smart Gate Noise Gate Pedal — Video

Guitar World Recommends shines the spotlight on new and noteworthy gear for guitarists. This week, Guitar World recommends the MXR Smart Gate Noise Gate pedal.

Tame your hissing high-gain amp or silence your string of stompboxes with this ingenious pedal.

The Smart Gate is equipped with three selectable types of noise reduction to handle virtually any type of signal. It bites down on sizzle and hum but lets the smallest detail of your playing through.

With its uncanny ability to sense precisely when—and how fast—to engage, this little genius will never get in your way, so you can wring every last bit of sustain out of that chord without being cut off. The M135 features a hardwire bypass, precise threshold trigger, and amazingly clean circuitry.

