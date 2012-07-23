'Hal Leonard Guitar Tab Method': Play Along with The Beatles, Hendrix, Zeppelin and More

The Hal Leonard Guitar Tab Method is now available at the Guitar World Online Store.

The Hal Leonard Guitar Tab Method is considered the first beginning-guitar method of its kind. Learn single notes with riffs from The Beatles' "Day Tripper" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train," power chords from songs by AC/DC and The Who -- and strum with songs by Neil Young, Nirvana and more.

The method's teaching sequence will get students playing more easily, and music from The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin will keep them playing and having fun.

Book One includes parts of the guitar, easy-to-follow guitar tabs, notes and riffs starting on the low E string, tempo and time signatures, understanding notes and rests, palm muting, vibrato, power chords, open chords, strumming, slides and slurs, hammer-ons and pull-offs, many music styles, nearly 100 riffs and songs,

The book comes with an audio CD with demos of every example and more.

For more information, visit the Guitar World Online Store.