Guitar Aerobics: A One-Lick-Per-Day Workout Program for Guitar

From the former editor of Guitar One magazine, Guitar Aerobics: A 52-Week, One-lick-per-day Workout Program for Developing, Improving & Maintaining Guitar Technique is a daily dose of vitamins to keep your chops fine tuned.

Musical styles include rock, blues, jazz, metal, country and funk. Techniques taught include alternate picking, arpeggios, sweep picking, string skipping, legato and rhythm guitar. These exercises will increase speed and improve dexterity and pick- and fret-hand accuracy.

The accompanying CD includes all 365 workout licks plus play-along grooves in every style at eight different metronome settings.

Author: Troy Nelson

Published by Hal Leonard

It's available now for $19.99 at the Guitar World Online Store.