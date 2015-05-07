10 Gift Ideas for Moms Who Rock

Guys and girls, it’s quite simple: your mom deserves more than a just greeting card on mother’s day.

Perhaps your mom is the reason you play music; or maybe she’s been pivotal in helping support your career as a musician.

Maybe she’s a touring professional herself. Regardless, she brought you to this world and that’s enough to spoil her with some swag.

We’ve made it easy for you and put together a list of 10 things for all budgets you should consider getting her in addition to that lovely dinner and heartfelt, handwritten sentiment you were already planning on getting her (ahem).

Let’s do this.

1. Martin D-35 Anniversary Sweater

If mom likes to stay classy, you should get her this charcoal heather grey long sleeve cardigan by Martin Guitars.

A balance of bad-ass meets class, this statement piece sports the Martin D-35 logo in celebration of the guitar’s 50th anniversary.

It makes for a great addition to any rocker mom or music enthusiast’s closet. Get it for $49.99.

2. 108 Rock Star Guitars Silk Chiffon Scarf



Speaking of classy, this luxurious silk chiffon scarf by 108 Rock Star Guitars oozes with elegance with its rich purple color and intricate designs based on acclaimed photographer Lisa Johnson’s book, 108 Rock Star Guitars.

If you want to give her the ultimate mother’s day gift bundle, you can impress her with the hardcover book and scarf gift set.

Silk scarf sells for $270.00, and gift set for $378.00.

3. Taylor 618e Grand Orchestra Acoustic-Electric Guitar

Taylor guitars are synonymous with cool, so if you want to your mom to up her cool factor, then surprise her with Taylor’s 618e Grand Orchestra acoustic electric guitar.

The grand orchestra boasts a big complex voice, and is the guitar equivalent of a grand piano.

So if your mom likes all things big, bold and beautiful-sounding, invest in this lovely guitar. Make it hers for $2,999.00.

4. Fender Ladies Country Western Bling T-Shirt

Let your mom wear it loud and proud with this Fender Country Western Bling T-shirt, festooned with sparkling rhinestones over the classic Fender logo.

A good way for mom to show that she’s got good taste in music and in fashion. Sells for $34.99.

5. Helstrom Instrument Stand

A fine instrument should stand with poise on an elegant stand.

This sturdy and regal-looking guitar stand by Helstrom nestles instruments in the most elegant way.

The company makes guitar, bass, banjo, mandolin, violin and viola, and music stands. You can get it in maple or cherry veneer, or for an added splash of color can get a custom stain.

Cost is $249.00. Fancy.

6. The Gift of Making Music from Hal Leonard

Maybe you’ve heard your mom say, “Oh, I always wanted to learn how to play banjo,” or, “It sure would be nice to know how to play mandolin.”

You can make her dreams come true by providing her with the necessary tools to learn how to play an instrument.

There is a wealth of beginner methods for all learning styles out there.

Hal Leonard has an enormous selection of self-teaching series, starting out as low as $9.95, and ranging from lessons in ukulele to guitar, and banjo to violin.

7. Guitar Aficionado's Guitar Wine Decanter

Mom would truly appreciate this decanter, especially if she’s had a long day.

Pamper her with this, and she’ll be pouring her favorite bottle of pinot noir, kicking her legs up and relaxing to her favorite music in no time.

The stylish decanter comes with two options, one branded with the Guitar Aficionado magazine logo, and the other plain. Get it for $49.99.

8. Flamenco Capo Decorated with Swarovski Stones

Glam rock, anybody?

If mom likes sparkles and shiny objects, you should get her a fancy flamenco capo carved from African black wood, decorated with 52 Swarovski stones.

She can take her pick and choose from four different colors, red, aqua, red and white combo, or simply white. Sells for $79.00.

9. Personalized Guitar Strap from Jodi Head Guitar Wear

Nothing says I love you more than a personalized gift.

Now you can let mom know you care by getting her a personalized guitar strap! Made by hand in New York City by Jodi Head Guitar Wear, all straps are hand-stitched and made to order.

Head has made straps for artists like Sheryl Crow, Richie Sambora, and more. That alone will score you extra points! Cost is $125.00.

10. Gibson Mandolin Set

If you want to splurge and give your mom a gift set of a lifetime, then we have just the right gift idea for you.

Prepare her to bask in the glory of these supremely ornate mandolins, carefully handcrafted by experts at Gibson in honor of the company’s 120th anniversary.

The mandolin trio features AAA red spruce for the tops and highly figured maple back and sides, figured maple neck with a rounded-V profile and ebony fretboard with Tree of Life inlay made of mother-of-pearl, abalone, and silver wire.

You can get your hands on all three of these limited-edition beauties for $60,000, or just one for about $20,000.00. Now, we did say we’d hit all budgets, didn’t we?