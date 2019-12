ALBUMSaansilo (Ninetone Records)

SOUND On their sophomore album, Saansilo, New Zealand–based instru-metallers Kerretta unleash as much mythic riffing as a Peter Jackson–led Lord of the Rings script meeting. The group covers a lot of ground on the CD’s seven tracks, which abound with snaking guitar lines and delicious hypnotic effects.

KEY TRACK "A Ways to Uprise"

Listen to "A Ways to Uprise" from Saansilo:

Kerretta "A Ways to Uprise" by GuitarWorld