ALBUMThere Is a Bomb in Gilead (Alive Naturalsound)

SOUND Guitarist/singer/songwriter Lee Bains III leads his Birmingham, Alabama–based band in a raucous exploration of the intersection between garage rock, soul, country and punk on this full-length debut. Not unlike acts like the Black Keys, Bains manages to merge these styles into a rollicking, timeless sound with plenty of six-string swagger.

KEY TRACK “Ain’t No Stranger” and "Centreville"

Listen to "Centreville" below: