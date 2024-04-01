“I’m constantly going back to Davey Graham… He is massively neglected as an insanely creative player. For me, he’s like Jimi Hendrix – his stuff should be analyzed in forensic detail”: Henry Parker on his journey from metal to virtuoso folk

By Glenn Kimpton
( Guitarist )
The English folk phenom returns with Lammas Fair, an album introducing proggy psych to his sound. He discusses his approach to open tunings, paying tribute to acoustic great Michael Chapman, and making the most of resonant strings

Yorkshire, UK guitarist Henry Parker is a flourishing singer-songwriter and has recently hit his stride with Lammas Fair, his second album, following on from 2019’s Silent Spring

He was also entrusted by Tompkins Square label owner, Josh Rosenthal, to curate a compilation – Imaginational Anthem Vol. XII: I Thought I Told You – dedicated to the much-missed guitarist Michael Chapman. 

