Interview: Arch Enemy Guitarists Talk Touring, Gear and Cover Songs

Female-fronted Swedish melodic death metal band Arch Enemy have steadily built up their fan following.

They have released nine studio albums in the past 15 years and toured with the biggest names in heavy metal, including Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Megadeth, Opeth and many others.

Today, they are huge enough to embark on North American tours of their own. The last time they ran through the continent was with Exodus, Arsis and Mutiny Within in early 2010, and now they are back on the "North American Khaos Tour" with three excellent opening acts: DevilDriver, Skeletonwitch and Chthonic.

Their latest album, Khaos Legions, was released last June and turned out to be the band's highest-charting album thus far. They are using this tour to present it on stage exactly the way it should be.

A few hours before their September 27 show at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, I had a chance to sit down with guitarists Michael Amott and Chris Amott to talk about this tour, the support acts, gear, cover songs on the special edition of the album and lots more.

Watch the 10-minute conversation below, and check out the band's official website.

