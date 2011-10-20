Interview: Katatonia's Anders Nystrom on Touring with Opeth, Possibility of New Bloodbath Album

Swedish metal band Katatonia are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

It's been a career that has seen eight excellent studio albums, through a journey that has seen various changes in musical styles. Their latest album, Night Is The New Day, came out in 2009, and as they prepare to work on new material, they embarked on a North American run of dates as support act to fellow Swedes Opeth.

This tour hit the Mayan theatre in Los Angeles on October 19, and I had the pleasure to sit down with guitarist Anders Nystrom, with vocalist Jonas Renkse and drummer Daniel Liljekvist in close proximity, to talk about this tour, the upcoming new material, and the possibility of another Bloodbath album.

Watch the nine-minute conversation below, and check out katatonia.com for more info.

Andrew Bansal is a Los Angeles-based writer who has been running his own website, Metal Assault, since early 2010, and has been prolific in covering the hard rock and heavy metal scene by posting interviews, reviews and pictures on his website -- with the help of a small group of people. Besides being hugely passionate about heavy metal, he is an avid follower of jazz music and recently started a blog called Jazz Explorer to pursue that interest.