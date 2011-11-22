Interview: The Sword Guitarists Talk About Opening for Guns N' Roses, Touring With Kyuss Lives!

On the back of three hugely impressive studio albums and a massive tour with Metallica, The Sword, an Austin, Texas-based sludge metal quartet, have been growing in popularity and gaining new fans with every move.

They are on a North American tour as main support to Kyuss Lives, which is proving to be another feather in their hat.

Their latest album, Warp Riders has been out for a while now, and the band is preparing to start working on their next album. On November 18, the Kyuss/Sword tour made a stop at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

A few hours before they hit the stage, I got a chance to sit down with guitarists JD Cronise and Kyle Shutt to talk about this touring run, their recent Guns N' Roses gig, Warp Riders and many other topics. Listen to this light-hearted 10-minute conversation below, and check out the band's website for more info. Also check out this review of the Los Angeles show.

Audio:

The Sword: Interview With JD & Kyle (for GuitarWorld.com) by Metalassault on Mixcloud

Andrew Bansal is a Los Angeles-based writer who has been running his own website, Metal Assault, since early 2010, and has been prolific in covering the hard rock and heavy metal scene by posting interviews, reviews and pictures on his website -- with the help of a small group of people. Besides being hugely passionate about heavy metal, he is an avid follower of jazz music and recently started a blog called Jazz Explorer to pursue that interest.