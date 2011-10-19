Interview: Toxic Holocaust Mainman Joel Grind Talks Musical Direction, Gear

Toxic Holocaust is a punk-influenced thrash metal band that has been around for about 12 years, and enjoys a stronghold in the underground and mainstream metal scenes.

The Joel Grind-led trio from Portland, Oregon, does not believe in putting out the same album twice, and the musical progress on each of their four full-length studio albums is proof of this fact. The latest offering, Conjure And Command, came out last July and showcases the latest step in the band's musical journey.

Straight after the album came out, Toxic Holocaust jumped on a massive North American tour that began July 29 in Canoga Park, California, and ended September 10 at the Black Castle in Los Angeles. The support acts were Holy Grail and Krum Bums, making it an eclectic tour nobody could afford to miss.

On September 8, the tour made a stop at the cosy little DiPiazza's lounge in Long Beach, and I had a chance to talk to Grind about the tour, the band's musical direction, gear and many other things. Listen to the 13-minute conversation below, and check out the band's official Facebook page for more info.

Toxic Holocaust: Interview With Joel Grind by Metalassault on Mixcloud

Andrew Bansal is a Los Angeles-based writer who has been running his own website, Metal Assault, since early 2010, and has been prolific in covering the hard rock and heavy metal scene by posting interviews, reviews and pictures on his website -- with the help of a small group of people. Besides being hugely passionate about heavy metal, he is an avid follower of jazz music and recently started a blog called Jazz Explorer to pursue that interest.