ALBUM61 and 49 (Zoho Music)

SOUND Guitarist Mike Eldred expertly leads his trio into blues, rock and rockabilly territory on its new CD. Eldred’s Stevie Ray–meets-Jimi six-string style is complemented throughout the album by an impressive list of guest musicians, including Scotty Moore, Ike Turner and Cesar Rosas.

KEY TRACKS “61 and 49,” “Jake’s Boogie”

Mike Eldred Trio "61 and 49" by GuitarWorld